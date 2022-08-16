Sept. 27, 1940 - Aug. 13, 2022

CLINTON — Judith "Judy" Ann Shaw, 81, of Clinton, IL, passed away 5:56 p.m. August 13, 2022, at Copper Creek Cottages, Lincoln, IL, surrounded by her family and her dear friend Karen Rice. The family thanks Karen for her sacrificial love and guidance to the family.

Judy was born September 27, 1940, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Richard N. and Arvetta E. (Radcliffe) Taylor. Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She married Bob Leonard Shaw in Clinton, IL on September 26, 1959. Bob died in 2019.

Survivors include her children - Robert Reece Shaw, Heyworth, IL; granddaughter: Savannah Elsa Shaw, Heyworth, IL; former daughter-in-law and Savannah's mother, Tricia Shaw; and Lori Ann (Scotty) May, Wapella, IL.

Judy was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton for 62 years. Judy was active in many ministries at FCC all those years. She had a great passion for teaching in the Lord Led Ladies for 32 years. Judy also had a lifelong passion for uplifting people in need, and as a gifted and prolific writer, and she wrote letters and cards many hours each week. She devoted her life to serving and helping others in the U.S. and abroad.

Judy was a beloved mother, had more friends than can be counted - welcoming and warm to everyone she met. She was a devoted woman of faith, caring and compassionate to everyone she touched. Judy had a great sense of humor, full of joy, truly genuine and always had a smile.

Judy spent a lot of time baking and her creations were cherished by many. Judy loved nature, working outdoors, and spending time at their family cabin. She loved watching wildlife and was always busy with outdoor activities and projects.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, with Cody Monkman officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, the Neighborhood Care Center, or a Charity of the Donor's Choice.