BLOOMINGTON — Judith "Judy" Ann Keller, 66 of Bloomington, passed away at 11:30 p.m., October 1, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Judy was born September 5, 1955, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Hall) Gabor. She was first married to Gary Lesher. She then married Ted Keller on July 1, 2005. He survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Amy (John) Burmood of Benson; three grandchildren: Zak Burmood of Glen Carbon, Ryley Burmood of Bloomington, and Eryn Burmood of Benson; step-daughter, Emily Gleeson of Bloomington; and three step-granddaughters: Darby Newby of Clarksville, TN, Dusty Gleeson of Clarksville, TN, and Lacey Griel of Bloomington. Judy was an avid dog lover and leaves behind her beloved fur babies Ivy and C.J.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one step-son, Gary D. Lesher.

Judy worked in the printing industry for many years.

She enjoyed and was a good cook.

Judy was an avid Cubs fan and was certainly one of their biggest fans.

Cremation has been accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 -7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Cadillac Jack's, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Ruby's Rescue and Retreat, NFP, McLean.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.