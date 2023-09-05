March 21, 1941 - Sept. 3, 2023

EUREKA — Judith "Judie" Knecht, 82, of Eureka, IL, passed away on September 3, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on March 21, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Paul and Anna Reuter Rumbold. She married Edward Knecht on August 30, 1959, in Oregon City, OR.

Surviving is her husband, Edward Knecht; her children: Sandy (Tim) Jones, Teresa (Myron) Kuenzi, Allen (Jennifer) Knecht, Kenneth (Camie) Knecht; 13 grandchildren: Jeff (Amber) Jones, Kody Jones, Sara Kuenzi, Tamara Kuenzi, Ruth (Rick) Metzger, Zach (Rachel) Kuenzi, Melanie Kuenzi, Josh (Michaela) Kuenzi, Kyle (Nichole) Knecht, Austin (Alicia) Knecht, Emma Knecht, Jessica Knecht, Kaitlyn Knecht; 17 great- grandchildren; one brother, Jerry (Sharon) Rumbold; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, David Rumbold; and sister-in-law, Debbie Rumbold.

Judie loved to work in her garden tending to her flowers and especially her dahlias. She had a giving heart and loved doing for others. She loved to entertain and extend her hospitality into their home for others to enjoy. She was always sending out cards to help support, inspire, and just love those that were important to her.

She was a member of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday September 7, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Friday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.