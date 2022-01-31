SAYBROOK — Judith Elaine Studholme, 74, of Saybrook passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10:13 a.m. in OSF St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, also at the church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. Memorial donations may be made to the Family. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook is in charge of arrangements.

Judith was born April 18, 1947, in Bloomington, IL to Willard Eugene and Vera Pearl (Carpenter) Marcellus.

She is survived by two sons: Jeff Studholme, Fisher and Mark (Nikki) Studholme, Saybrook; grandchildren: Michael (Jamie), David, Derik, and Brayden (Amanda) Studholme; great-grandchildren: Mackynzie Studholme, Harper Studholme, and Ava Scott; sister-in-law Donna (Melvin) Hockenberry, PA; two nieces: Karla (Tom) Wilkey and Jodi Hockenberry; two nephews: Richard Finefield and Greg (Wanda) Hockenberry; two great-nieces: Emily and Kelly Wilkey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carol Marcellus, and Linda Finefield.

Judith was a member of the Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook. She was the owner and operator of The Feed Station Restaurant in Saybrook for many years. She then went to work for Eurest in the cafeteria at State Farm Corporate, Bloomington. She loved working there for many years and retired in February 2021. Judith was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.