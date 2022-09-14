Aug. 9, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2022

PARIS — Judith Ann Young, 83, of Paris, IL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Paris. She was retired after many years in the offices of Country Companies in Bloomington.

She was born August 9, 1939, in Effingham, IL, the daughter of the late Walter and Georgia (Hoyt) Knecht. She married James Young on June 11, 1961, at First Christian Church in Paris. He preceded her in death May 11, 1998.

Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Young, of Bloomington; and a sister, Linda (Tom) Halloran of Paris; as well as several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to Eastside Christian Church of Bloomington.

Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Bloomington. Visitation is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris.