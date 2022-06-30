Oct. 19, 1948 - June 28, 2022

ATLANTA — Judith Ann Stith Langley, of Atlanta, went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home in Bloomington.

Funeral Services for Judy will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Atlanta Assembly of God Church. Pastor Paul Weber will officiate. Burial will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

She was born October 19, 1948, to Elmer K. and Mary V. Ryan Stith in Bloomington at St. Joseph Hospital. She Married Butch Ridgeway in March 1969. A daughter, Judith Marie Ridgeway, was born during this union, and they later divorced. On December 30, 1988, she married Richard Langley, who is now deceased.

Surviving is her daughter, Judith Marie (Kim Lucas) Ridgeway of Libertyville; brothers: Joe Stith of Selma, NC and Doug Stith of Bloomington; stepsons: Wally (Lora) Painter of Oswego, Mark (Linda) Langley of Peoria, Joseph Langley of Quincy, and Ricky (Sandy) Langley of Lincoln; stepdaughters: Shawny (Connie Burnett) Langley of Hudson and Lisa (Brad) Hesse of Pawnee; and numerous step-grandchildren. Her doggie "Jacque" is living with Wilma, the dog whisperer.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and three stepchildren: Brenda Anderson, Wayne Watkins, and Terri Lynn Langley.

Judy graduated from Bloomington High School in the class of 1966. She worked for Mclean County as Records Manager for 13 years. She also worked as a Dental Laboratory Technician for 24 years. She was a member of the Atlanta Assembly of God Church. She loved to volunteer for church potlucks. She was known for her chocolate cream pies (that Joe G., Rick B. and Pastor Paul loved), as well as her chicken and noodles. She was often recognized by friends to be like the "Energizer Bunny" that never ran out of energy.

Memorials may be made to Atlanta Assembly of God Church or Ruby's Rescue of McLean.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.