BLOOMINGTON — Memorial Services for Judith Ann Kennedy, formally of Fairbury and Bloomington will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Fairbury. A private family service will be held at Graceland Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Friends and Guests are invited to join with family members for a luncheon at 12:30 PM at the Indian Creek Golf Club Bar and Grill, to celebrate memories of Judy's life. Anyone wishing to attend the Celebration luncheon please notify by RSVP to jayprudygus7@yahoo.com, or by phone to (217) 446 8912 by September 6, 2021.