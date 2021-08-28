 Skip to main content
Judith Ann Kennedy

BLOOMINGTON — Memorial Services for Judith Ann Kennedy, formally of Fairbury and Bloomington will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Fairbury. A private family service will be held at Graceland Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Friends and Guests are invited to join with family members for a luncheon at 12:30 PM at the Indian Creek Golf Club Bar and Grill, to celebrate memories of Judy's life. Anyone wishing to attend the Celebration luncheon please notify by RSVP to jayprudygus7@yahoo.com, or by phone to (217) 446 8912 by September 6, 2021.

