April 27, 1941 - Dec. 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Judith Ann "Judy" Sollner, age 81, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Her funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church 801 S. Madison St. Bloomington, IL. Pastor Chuck Bahn will be officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Judy was born April 27, 1941, in Hudson, IL, the daughter of Henry Franklin and Mable Irene Arbuckle Nutt. She married Stefan Sollner on July 3, 1960, in Danvers, IL. He passed away on May 15, 2015.

Surviving are three daughters: Kimberly (David) Brackney, Peraland, TX, Amy (Lance) Dorrell, Wylie, TX, Stefanie (Jeremiah) Griffin, Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren: Zachary, Mason and Reagan Brackney, Noah and Sam Dorrell, Victoria, Abigale, Hannah and Emily Griffin; three great-grandchildren: Carter, Achilles and Enzo; and one sister, Betty Nutt, Salinas, CA.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Robert and Gary Nutt.

Judy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. She was a Pharmacy Technician for Osco Pharmacy in Bloomington for a number of years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

