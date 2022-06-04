April 15, 1941 - June 2, 2022

FORREST — Judith A. Skurka, 81 of Forrest, IL, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7:42 a.m. at her residence.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest IL, with Fr. Scott Archer officiating. Burial will be in Chatsworth Cemetery, Chatsworth, IL. Memorials in Judy's name may be made to Livingston County Humane Society.

Judy was born on April 15, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Gerald E. and Mildred (Combs) Cline. She married Joseph Skurka in 1963, and he preceded her in death in 1987.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her like a mother. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Cline.

Judy was educated in Chatsworth schools and was employed for thirty- three years at State Farm Insurance Company in Bloomington, IL.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.