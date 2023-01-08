Nov. 17, 1941—Jan. 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Judie (Atkinson) Bey, 81, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in Bloomington, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 17, 1941, in Hampton, IA, to Richard Albert and Velma Lucille (Kuns) Atkinson.

Judie grew up in Sheffield, IA. In 1958, she attended Cornell College and then Washburn University where she received degrees in math and sociology. After raising her daughters, she earned a computer science degree and worked for State Farm for 20 years.

Her children and grandchildren were the pride of her life. Judie relished her role as “Nana” and could be found at any sporting event, recital, concert, and graduation for her grandkids. Her favorite memories included trips with her children and grandchildren to Kenya, Tanzania, Australia, Galapagos Islands, and Costa Rica.

Judie could be best described as someone who lived life to the fullest. She was an avid traveler with a particular interest in traveling to places off the beaten path. She has been to every continent and more than 100 countries. Judie loved every adventure, but her favorites included Mongolia, Uganda, Kenya, and Antarctica. Traveling emphasized how much she loved meeting new people and experiencing the local life in new places. Judie often traveled with close friends and her partner Gary.

When Judie wasn’t traveling globally, you could find her giving back to her local community. While she was involved in many organizations, she had a particular interest in the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Bloomington-Normal Sister Cities, Illinois Shakespeare Festival and Sugar Grove Nature Center. She had a passion for learning, attending local classes and participating in book clubs until the end of her life. Her family would say that she missed an opportunity to be a Jeopardy contestant because she seemed to be able answer every question.

Surviving are two daughters: Cathy (Dan) Ward of Garland, TX, and Barbara (Bill) White of Naperville; five grandchildren: Keslie Ward, Audrey White, Kyle Ward, Andrew White and Rachel White. She was preceded in death by her parents, her partner of 20 years, Gary Hoover; two brothers: Jerry Atkinson and John Atkinson.

Judie requested there be no service or memorial. Her cremation has been entrusted with Carmody Flynn Funeral Home.

She asked that you celebrate her life by donating to a local charity of your choice, taking a trip to an unknown destination, or simply enjoying a local theatre event.

