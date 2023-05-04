CLINTON — Juanita (Palmer) Eeten peacefully passed away at home in Clinton, IL, on May 2, 2023, at the age of 84.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, James Eeten; loving children: Kathy Parkinson, Kelly Wilson (Troy), and Doug Eeten (Maria); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Juanita was born in San Jose, IL, on September 22, 1938.

A visitation will be held at 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Graveside Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Texas Township Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.