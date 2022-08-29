Juanita J. Fritchley

Oct. 18, 1929 - Aug. 27, 2022

FAIRBURY — Juanita Allen Fritchley passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Fairview Haven Retirement Home in Fairbury. Juanita was born on October 18, 1929, in Roberts, IL, to Arla and Orris Allen. Her mother later married Leonard Stiegman, who became Juanita's dad.

Juanita grew up in Roberts and graduated as Valedictorian from Roberts High School in 1947, after which she moved to Gibson City where she worked for Central Soya. Juanita married Marvin "Cotton" Fritchley in 1948. Juanita worked for Hicksgas for over 30 years and helped open the truckstop in Gilman. She also served for many years as the Bookkeeper for the Village of Roberts. Juanita was active in Add-A-Friend, Ladies' Aid, the Roberts Centennial Planning Committee and countless other clubs.

Juanita began playing the piano when she was six and never stopped. Over the years, Juanita played for hundreds of events including weddings, funerals, music contests, the music group "The Harmonettes" and countless church services. She was excellent at sight reading music and accompanying others, gave many young children piano lessons, drove her children to take piano lessons from someone else, and played the piano for the Roberts Congregational Church (aka United Church of Christ) and eventually played for the Thawville Congregational Church as well. She loved her piano and those at Fairview Haven loved to hear her play and to sing along. Juanita passed a legacy of music to her whole family.

Juanita was a kind, thoughtful and loving person. She had a quick wit and always enjoyed a good pun. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Fairview Haven for the wonderful care they provided in her last few years. We are forever grateful.

Juanita is survived by her children: Pamela (Robert) Sabich, Springfield, Deborah (Terry) Nussbaum, Fairbury, Timothy (Dianne) Fritchley, Champaign, Angela Woodland, Round Rock, TX; her grandchildren: Joseph (Abby Thilmont) Livingston, Abby (Dan) Eisenmann, Noah (Karen) Sabich, Lucas (Raya) Nussbaum, Nathan (Robyn) Sabich, Tessa (Ben) Herr, Mason Woodland, Samuel Woodland, Matthew Woodland, Stephen (Annie) Rothenberg, Celia (Rob) Shenker; and 26 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law JoAnne Allen, Loda.

Preceding Juanita in death were her parents, her brother Robert Allen and great-grandson Jacob Nussbaum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury; a Humane Society, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation for Juanita will be at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a private family service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.