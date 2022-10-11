COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Juanita Arlene (Webb) Garrett passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO.

Juanita was married to Dale Garrett for 72 years before he passed away in December 2019. They lived in Colorado Springs for over 50 years before continuing their retirement in Scottsdale, AZ.

Juanita grew up in the farming communities of Downs and Danvers, IL. She was a student nurse when she met Dale while caring for him in the hospital. She continued her nursing career in Colorado Springs then devoted her life to raising her four children and supporting Dale in his insurance business.

Juanita and Dale were followers of Jesus Christ since 1961 and were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs and Scottsdale Bible Church in Scottsdale, AZ.

Juanita is survived by daughter, Renee Anderson of Parker, CO; sons, Gary (Kathy) of Fountain Hills, AZ, Brian (Kelly) of Phoenix, AZ, and Spencer (Elaine) of Wheaton, IL; grandchildren include: Stephen Anderson (Jill), Michelle Wiley (Matthew), Shelby Winstead (Tyler), Corrie Byron (Andrew), Heather Garrett, Holly Garrett, Mitchell Garrett, Colton Garrett, Oliver Garrett (Grace), Josephine Garrett, Annabelle Staples (Jake), Lydia Garrett and Spencer Garrett; great-grandchildren include: Levi Anderson, Victoria Wiley, Elizabeth Wiley, Michael Wiley, Marshall Winstead, Emory Byron, Raya Byron, Silas Byron, Amy Garrett, and Olivia Garrett.

Juanita's memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 on October 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church.