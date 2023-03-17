May 12, 1945 - Feb. 15, 2023

SUNRISE, Florida — Joyce Susanne Kelson of Sunrise, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Joyce was born on May 12, 1945, to Kenneth and Dolores (Asper) Kelson of rural Pontiac, IL. She was the youngest of three daughters.

Joyce was a farm girl, having been raised on farms four miles south of Pontiac, near Ocoya and Rooks Creek. Her early days were filled with Center (Methodist) Church activities and elementary education at the one-room schoolhouse, Kelly School, together with her sisters, many cousins, and neighbors. Joyce also found time for tending the family garden, collecting stray rabbits and kittens, swimming (in the farm's pond), fishing and crawdaddy hunting, and farm work.

For Joyce, seventh and eighth grade meant "town school" at Central Elementary and then on to Pontiac Township High School. She was active in choirs (Varsity Choir) and worked on the school paper, among other activities. She was smart, National Honor Society and a Top ten graduate. Joyce went off to Illinois State University where she continued as a great student (Dean's List). At ISU, Joyce was engaged in many activities and leadership roles: English Club, German, Young Republicans, ISU (WGLT) Radio Broadcast, Wesley Foundation, Student Leader, among several others. She graduated with a BA English in June 1967.

Following some teaching positions in Illinois, Joyce was off to Florida, residing in the Ft. Lauderdale and Hollywood areas. Among other employment, she held important roles with a real estate services company for many years.

Above all, Joyce was an extremely kind and caring person, whether in tending to her stray rabbit/kitten menagerie or sharing her friendship and caring personality with family, friends, and all manner of acquaintances and strangers. She was always there, ready and willing, to help others. Joyce had a very sweet tooth, loving chocolate pecan turtles especially, though never seeming to gain any weight! Joyce brought joy and peace to the world.

She is survived by a niece, Deb Bressner; three nephews: Tod (Lisa) Friant, Jeff (Tracey) Kohlmeier and Tim (Stephanie) Kohlmeier; eight great-nieces and nephews; and, six great-great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Emogene (Otis) Friant, Benton, KY, and Karen (Eldon) Kohlmeier, Pontiac, IL; one great-nephew, Casey Kohlmeier, Pontiac, IL; and, her long-time companion, Vincent (Vinny) Zecchino, Hollywood, FL.

An interment-of-ashes Celebration of Life service will be held by her immediate family at Pontiac's South Side Cemetery on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In remembrance, the family requests that donations be made to causes and charities of particular meaning to the donor.

Special memories and expressions of condolence may be sent to the family: Joyce Kelson Remembrances, c/o Presbyterian Church, 209 W. Livingston, Pontiac, IL, 61764.