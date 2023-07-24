May 13, 1937 - July 22, 2023

NORMAL — Helen Joyce Murray, 86, of Normal, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the William and Joyce Murray Endowed Scholarship Fund at Illinois Wesleyan University or St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She was born May 13, 1937 in Shiloh Township, Edgar County, IL, daughter of Howard M. and Helen G. (Meehan) Wamsley. She married William R. Murray on June 6, 1959 at St. Michael's Church, Hume, IL, he preceded her in death on March 18, 2012. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Joe, John and Jerry Wamsley.

Surviving are one daughter, Michele (Wade) Darnell; three sons: Bob (Jan) Murray, Mike (Anne) Murray and Chris (Kimberly) Murray; 13 grandchildren: Kelly Murray, Matthew (Mark Schaefer) Murray, Laura (Alex) Kashner, Amanda (Kenny) Ginger, David Murray, Bryan Murray, Ryan (Carolyn) Darnell, Courtney (Aaron) Lorsbach, Steven Darnell, Terrion Darnell, Brady Murray (Abi, fiancee), Garrett Murray and Logan Murray; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Janet Wood, Tampa, FL; and two brothers: Jim Wamsley, Haslet, TX and Jay Wamsley, Columbus, OH.

Joyce studied music education at Eastern Illinois University becoming a music teacher. She was an accomplished musician and made music a central tenet of the family. There she met Bill Murray who was equally committed to faith and family. They married in 1959, raised a family of four children and enjoyed a wonderful life together until Bill's death in 2012. She loved being a mother, grandma and great-grandma attending hundreds of games, concerts and performances.

Joyce was a teacher at heart providing children piano lessons for many years. After raising her family as a stay-at-home mom, she returned to the classroom. Earning a graduate degree as a mid-career adult, she was passionate about teaching students to read and became a reading specialist. She began to create her own children's literature library with hundreds of books. Many of these also came with book characters which she shared with her many post-retirement presentations while visiting schools across Illinois to excite students about reading.

While in her 70s and 80s, she volunteered at Prairieland Elementary School reading to children every week and continued her reading efforts even this year. She was fondly called "Grandma Murray" by many Prairieland students.

While living in Mazon, Joyce enhanced her faith by being involved in WATCH and Cursillo Retreats at Sacred Heart Church in Kinsman and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. Many strong and lasting relationships were formed during those years.

Upon moving to Normal, she and Bill were blessed to be introduced to the welcoming community of St. Patrick Church of Merna. There her faith intensified after becoming more involved with the religious education program. Lasting friendships were created during her involvement with small group and bible study partners. Heaven has received a faithful servant.