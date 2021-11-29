NORMAL — Joyce M. Ashline, 79, of Normal, IL passed away November 26, 2021. She was born October 2, 1942 to John and Charlotte (Wallace) Bohl.

Surviving are her children: Michael (Kim Wah) Ashline, Daniel (Jennifer) Ashline, Katharine (Tim) Barber; grandchildren: Rebecca, Evan, Laura, Jessica, Charlotte, Jeremy; great-grandchildren: Margaret, Elliott, Greta, Edward, James, Christian, Daniel, Jeremy, and Willow; siblings: Dean (Judy) Bohl, Ronald (Linda) Bohl, Michael (Patti) Bohl, Philip Bohl; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and sister, Janice Lawrence.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Bloomington, with a service to follow. Graveside services are being planned.

Additional information may be found at eastlawnmemorial.com, searching Joyce Ashline.