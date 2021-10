SPRINGFIELD — Joyce Lehmann, 90, of Springfield, IL, passed away on September 29, 2021.

She was born on April 16, 1931. Joyce graduated from Normal High School. After marrying Howard, they honeymooned by traveling on Route 66, from Illinois to California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Goldie Messer; daughter, Doris Guarderas; and sisters: Jayne Bundy and Jill Withers.

