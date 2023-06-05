May 17, 1939 - June 1, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joyce L. Blanchard, age 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington IL.

Her graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Joyce was born May 17, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Gladys Wall.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Joyce worked for Kathryn Beich Candy Company for over 40 years.

She was very passionate about her family and friends. Joyce was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

