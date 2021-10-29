MACKINAW — Joyce Eileen Runyon, 87, of Mackinaw, passed away, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

She was born August 10, 1934, in Tremont to Christian and Louise Weishaupt Rapp. She married Gerald Runyon on August 25, 1957, in Morton, and he survives.

Also Surviving are four children: Brenda (Bill) Cagle of Danvers, Jeff Runyon of Mackinaw, Bart (Kathy) Runyon of Mackinaw, Judy (Sam) Foster of Petersburg; six grandchildren: Bethany (Scott) Bellmyer, Britney (Zach) Angel, Noah Foster, Sara Runyon, Anna Foster, and Adam Runyon; two step-grandchildren: Melissa (Mike) Miller, Alex (Rachel) Lauher; four great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Payton of Morton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Fritz (Grace) Rapp; one brother-in-law, John Payton.

She was a cook at Deer Creek Mackinaw Schools and the Tea Room at the Depot in Mackinaw. She loved baking and decorating cakes and her flower garden.

She was a member of the Mackinaw Christian Church, where her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. A visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, and one hour before the service on Tuesday, both at the church. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Masks are required, and CDC guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be made to the Mackinaw Christian Church.

