July 26, 1932 - May 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joyce E. Schmucker, 91, died May 17, 2023, at Luther Oaks senior living community, Bloomington, IL, from natural causes. She was born July 26, 1932, in Eureka, IL, to Claude and Mildred Bachman Mishler. She married Leon Schmucker in the Roanoke Mennonite Church on June 24, 1952.

Joyce graduated from Eureka High School in 1949 as valedictorian. She continued her education at Goshen (Indiana) College, graduating in 1953 with a B.A. degree in Home Economics and Social Science. She later studied at Illinois State University, graduating in 1973 with high honors and a BS in Medical Records Administration. Joyce completed her higher education with post-graduate studies at Illinois State in Education and Management.

Joyce worked in several professional roles. She was employed at Mennonite Hospital for 30 years, serving as Director of Medical Records and in other management positions. Joyce worked as a consultant, an instructor at Illinois State, and as a director of programs for schools and health care agencies in Bloomington until she retired in 1990. In her retirement, she was a member of the BroMenn Medical Center Service Auxiliary board for nine years, holding several offices, including president.

Joyce was baptized at the Roanoke Mennonite Church in 1944. She went on to serve the church as a Sunday school teacher and in other positions at the Mennonite Church of Normal, IL, where she was a member.

As Joyce's health declined, one person became very important as her "special angel"—Vicki Emmert. Vicki was a tremendous support and advocate for Joyce, helping make life's demands manageable. The staff at Luther Oaks deserve special thanks also for the tender care they offered to Joyce. She dearly loved them and appreciated being able to live in such a wonderful place.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her only sibling, Karen Zucco. She is survived by her niece, Ronda Zucco, of Prairieville, LA.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 10:00 AM at the Mennonite (Ropp) Cemetery in rural Carlock, IL. Pastors Ron Ropp and Kevin Chupp of the Mennonite Church of Normal will officiate. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials gifts may be made to the Mennonite Church of Normal or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com