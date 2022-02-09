BLOOMINGTON — Joyce A. Maitland, 81, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:14 AM Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

There will be a Funeral Service for Joyce at 3:00 PM at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, IL, on Saturday February 12, 2022. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the Church followed by a celebration of life at The DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, IL. A private burial will take place later at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.

Joyce was born April 27, 1940, in Bloomington, IL to Rhodes and Dorothy Hutchinson, nee Smith. She married William T. Maitland Sr. on November 20, 1959, at Second Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2012, along with her parents and twin granddaughters, Kathleen and Christine Maitland.

She is survived by her three children: William T. Maitland Jr. (Karen) of Denver, CO, Shelly (Jim) Cole of Goodyear, AZ, and Kevin (Dede) Maitland of Swansea, IL; two sisters: Kathy (Charles) Trokey of Beaufort, MO, and Debbie (Jim) Kelley of Normal, IL, and David (Karen) Hutchinson of Springfield, MO; and ten grandchildren: Lauren (Matt) Smith, Ashley (Justin) Parker, Chance (Brooke) Dantone, Claire Maitland, Trey Maitland, Tom Cole, Jason (Marina) Cole, Ryan (Mackenzie) Maitland, Kyle Maitland, Shannon Maitland; and 12 great-grandchildren: McLean, Hutch, Ozzie Smith, Noah, Micah, Archie Parker, Colton, Cameron Dantone, Braydon, Maddox Cole, Mila, Macie Maitland.

Joyce worked over thirty-years at GTE in Bloomington, IL, as a Data Processing Supervisor. She also worked 14-years at State Farm Insurance, Illinois Regional Office. She volunteered for seven-years at OSF St. Joseph Hospital where she received the Sunflower Award in 2020. Joyce was a Deacon, volunteer, and a longtime active member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.

Joyce lived her life in service to others and gave with a generous heart. After all, the first three letters of her name are Joy! She loved Jesus and her family unconditionally and was always there for everyone, friend or stranger. She and the family would like to thank Second Presbyterian Church, the staff and employees of OSF St. Joseph Hospital, Heritage Health and Carle Bromenn Hospital for their loving care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.