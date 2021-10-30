MORTON — Joyce A. Domnick, 90, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

She was born on June 27, 1931, in Peoria, IL, to Henry and Kathryn (Steiner) Grimm. She married Dale Domnick in Morton, IL, on May 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1983. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Bob and Hank Grimm; sisters: Marie Taufer, Norma Zeller and Carolyn Easterling; and one granddaughter, Dana Nichole Domnick.

Surviving are her children: Gerry (Doug) Kruse of Morton, Dale (Nancy) Domnick of Morton, Ellen (Ron) Farney of Bloomington, Kathy (Jim) Ritthaler of Morton, and Jan (Mark) Hohulin of Morton.; 13 grandchildren: April (Brad) Hartter, Haley (Tater) Kieser, Jessie (Tim) Mueller, Dale (Shannon) Domnick, Amy (Jordan) Repholz, Cally Farney, Kale (Heather) Farney, Sam (Meghan) Ritthaler, Katie (Justin) Herman, Joe (Kaitlyn Grant) Ritthaler, Tate (Melissa) Hohulin, Tyler Hohulin, and Troy Hohulin; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Joyce worked in the office, for her brother, at Bob Grimm Chevrolet in Morton for 18 years, retiring in 1994.

Joyce was a regular volunteer at Restmor for many years. She loved playing pickle ball and tennis, and singing in different church events. Most of all, Joyce was a Godly woman, who faithfully served her Lord.

She was a member of Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, in Morton, and on Tuesday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at her church, prior to the service. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or Apostolic Christian LifePoints.

Joyce's family would like to thank the staff of Apostolic Christian Restmor for their loving care provided to her during her stay.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To view Joyce's online video tribute, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

THANKFUL AND BLESSED