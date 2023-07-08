April 1, 1950 - July 6, 2023

SHIRLEY — Joy S. Dalton, 73, of Shirley, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Heritage Health, Normal.

A celebration gathering will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to the Carle Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Avenue, Normal, IL, 61761, or the McLean County Sportsmen's Association.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joy was born on April 1, 1950 to Henry and Martha (Stallings) Davis in Charleston, IL. She married Glen A. Dalton on October 24, 1970, in Bloomington.

Joy is survived by her husband, Glen of 53 years; their daughters: Angie (Bob) Shults, Bloomington, and Mandy (Ryan) Knuffman, Danvers; along with three grandchildren: Sydney, Owen and Evan Knuffman. She is preceded by her parents.

Joy is a 1967 graduate of Bloomington High School. She worked for GTE later known as Verizon for 33 years retiring in 2003. Following her retirement she began working at a pediatrician's office.

She enjoyed being around people and was apart of a sewing group at Westminster Village. She attended weekly breakfast with a group that called themselves the "Chatty Group" and her and Glen frequently got together and had meals with friends from Glen's western shooting organization. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and had always made time to attend her children's events when they were growing up and later her grandchildren's events. Family meant everything to her.

Joy will be deeply missed by her family and all her friends who knew and loved her.

