Aug. 5, 1930—Jan. 16, 2023

FAIRBURY — Joy Rae Zimmerman, 92, Fairbury, and formerly of Forrest, died at 2:07 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Nathan Frieg officiating. Burial will be in the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church; SELCAS or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, all of Fairbury.

Mrs. Zimmerman was born August 5, 1930, in Forrest the daughter of Simon Harold and Hazel Evelyn Farney Karcher. She married Maurice Samuel Zimmerman on February 27, 1949, in Forrest. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2014.

Survivors include her children: Scott (Nancy) Zimmerman, Colleyville, TX, Jill (Tom) Rock, Roberts; five grandchildren: Chad (Tracy) Rock, Brandi (Ken) Meisner, Amber (Josh) McGee, Brad (Carolyn) Zimmerman and David (Shawna) Zimmerman; one step-granddaughter, Jasmine (Josh) Escalante; 12 great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Karcher.

Mrs. Zimmerman was a 1948 graduate and salutatorian of Forrest Twp. High School. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury. She liked to read and had a love for birds and flowers. Joy thought the world of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to watch them play sports.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fairview Haven Retirement Community and OSF Hospice for their loving care and support.

