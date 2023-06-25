Jan. 21, 1947 - June 21, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joy L. Barnard of Bloomington, IL, passed away at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, IL, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Joy was born in Fairbury, IL, on January 21, 1947, a daughter to Donald and Eileen Barnard.

Surviving are her brother, Leo Barnard Sr.; nephew, Leo Barnard, Jr. (Danielle); nieces: Mindy Snyder (Jim), Amy Albertson (Chad), and Brandy Miller (Jenn). Joy was preceded in death by her brothers: Bill and Stan Barnard; and niece, Deb Thoms.

Joy graduated from Midstate College with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing. Joy worked for O'Rourke Accounting, Hermes Equipment, the VFW, and spent many years preparing taxes for people. Joy was also active in the VFW Auxiliary volunteering her time and services for many decades for countless events.

One of Joy's passions was travel. Her first trip out of the country was in 1978 to London, England. She also loved the mountains and took many trips to Colorado and California exploring national parks. Years later she was able to take many trips to explore Europe including some of her favorites of Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (including a return trip to London).

Joy also had a great love of baking. Every year around holiday season, she would begin her efforts to amass all her sweet creations of fudge, divinity, peanut brittle and more. She would spend hours in the kitchen and then would pass these gifts out to friends, family, and special customers.

Joy also enjoyed time with her extended family including her cousins and their children over the years. From the fishing and camping trips to the Friday night tradition of homemade pizza. They will be forever grateful for the memories, the life skills created, and passions she passed along. She was loved and will always hold a very special place in their hearts.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Chapel (1049 JC Parkway, Bloomington, IL). Mark Wallace will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VFW, 1006 E. Lincoln St, Bloomington, IL 61701.