BLOOMINGTON — Joy E. Stark, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:21 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Heritage Health Care in Bloomington.

Her Celebration of Life Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Carle Cancer Center in Normal.

A private family interment will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean where Joy will be interred with her daughter.

Joy was born on September 30, 1929, in Bloomington, a daughter to Martin and Ruth (Detweiler) Kelley. She was married to Lyle Stark, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her son, Dave (Gina) Stark of Bloomington; grandchildren: David Stark, Jr., Greg Stark, Sarah Stark, Lauren Fogal, and Alex Fogal; great-grandchildren: Tyler Stark and Josie Stark; son-in-law, Steve Scholl of Pinehurst, NC; brother, Roger Kelley of Hopedale; sister, Carol Williams of Bradenton, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters, Judy Stark and Sandy Scholl, and brother, Terry Kelley.

Anyone that knew Joy, knew she was a woman of great faith and continually sent up prayers for everyone she came in contact with. She loved to read and her favorite book was the Bible. She was also an accomplished pianist, often volunteering to play at nursing homes and hospitals in the Bloomington/Normal area. Up until her mid to late 80s, she volunteered to drive patients to and from the Cancer Center. She had a big heart and was also looking for ways to help others.

We would like to say a special "Thank You" to her niece and husband, Jennifer and Fred Albright, and her very special friend, Linda Curry. Thank you for always being there for Joy, in the good times and the bad. And a huge "Thank You" to Heritage Manor of Bloomington. Your staff were awesome to Joy and we appreciate each and everyone one of you so much.

Until we meet again... Rest In Peace our little bundle of Joy.

