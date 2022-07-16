April 23, 1944 - June 29, 2022

MURRIETA, California — Joy Diane McMullen, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Murrieta, CA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Joy was born April 23, 1944 in Lincoln, NE, to Bill and Lorraine Riggle. At six years old her mother remarried and Joy was adopted by her step-father Dale Ditzler. She attended Lincoln Northeast High School where she met and later married her husband of 59 years, Stephen McMullen. Her parents, daughter Lori Hamilton, and daughter-in-law, Darlene McMullen preceded her in death.

She leaves behind her husband, Stephen McMullen; sons: Scott (Lorie) McMullen (Ashley, Lauren, Blake, Parker), Ken (Julie) McMullen (Kaitlyn, Meaghan, Tyler); daughter, Melissa Hamilton (Treyton Robinson, Tanner); and her sister, Deborah Duden.

Joy enjoyed being a stay-at-home Mom while her children were young. Even while the kids were young, however, she found time to help support her family by selling Avon products. Joy and Steve always made sure the family went on summer vacations together and the kids were blessed to see and experience historic places and visit relatives all over the country. Joy had dreams of being out west again after a brief stint of living in Arizona as a child and would eventually retire in the west. Though she had other dreams, it was clear that her greatest joy came from being an involved and loving Mom to her kids and eventually a beloved grandmother to her kids' children.

Volunteering at the David Davis Mansion, she guided tours and offered stories about the property and its occupants. Joy discovered that she really enjoyed engaging with people and got a job in sales and customer service the Mole Hole store in the Eastland Mall in Bloomington. She was soon promoted to Store Manager. A highlight was a trip to Austria with her Mole Hole friends.

Joy loved Christmas, and every Christmas season, no effort was spared to make the Mole Hole store and her home lavishly decorated and always had just the right music playing. She also took pride in decorating her home with many antiques collected, shopping auctions and shows.

While purchasing a future retirement home in California she worked in the real estate office. Later she was employed at State Farm insurance in the Corporate executive office taking phone calls from customers for the company CEO, which provided another opportunity for her to share her kind and compassionate personality with others. Eventually she transferred to California to work in the San Marcos claim office, retiring in 2004.

Eventually, Joy and Steve purchased a home in Arizona where they socialized with snowbird friends from Bloomington as well as new Arizonians. They played golf and enjoyed the wine clubs. Joy was a friend to all she met. For their 50th anniversary they traveled to Hawaii where they renewed their marriage vows on the beach at Waikiki.

Joy loved her Murrieta California home on the lake where she enjoyed seeing the many birds and animals. It was a fitting place to complete her eight-year fight with dementia. She was as always to the end the same loving friendly person.

We will miss her light and her kindness, but we are blessed by the abundance of beautiful memories we have of our lives and good times with her. God Bless You Joy -Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Friend...

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022,, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home.

Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Throughout her life Joy loved her dogs, so her family suggests memorials may be made in her name to your local Humane Society or favorite pet rescue.

Her children wish to express sincere love and gratitude to their Dad, Stephen. Who selflessly cared for Joy throughout her journey with dementia.

Online condolences and memories of Joy may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.