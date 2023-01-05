Jan. 17, 2005 - Jan. 1, 2023

ILLIOPOLIS — Joshua James Hawkins, 17, of Illiopolis, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

Joshua was born on January 17, 2005, in Springfield, the son of James Hawkins II and Sarah (Bell) Alldredge. He graduated a year early from Sangamon Valley High School and began working at McDonald's, where he made numerous friends. Josh enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, enjoyed history and loved cooking.

He is preceded in death by his father, and uncle, Clifton Mims.

Josh is survived by his mother, Sarah (Bell) Alldredge; grandparents: James and Sandra Hawkins and Les and Julie Bell; aunts: Theresa Mims, Tricia Hawkins and Jennifer Bell; as well as several cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 p.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home (432 7th Street in Illiopolis). Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery next to his father.

Memorial donations in Josh's honor may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.