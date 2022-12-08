April 18, 1932 - Dec. 5, 2022

LEROY — Josephine V. Althouse, 90, of LeRoy, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, in West Township, IL.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Funeral service will be Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Memorial donations may be made to L.E.A.S.

Josephine was born April 18, 1932, in Arrowsmith, IL, to Arthur and Margaret (Brining) Johnson. She married Delmar Althouse, August 5, 1956, in LeRoy, IL. He preceded her in death in 2015.

Surviving: son, Mark (Kathy) Althouse - LeRoy; daughter, Lisa (Kerry) Fogarty - LeRoy; four grandchildren: Amy Althouse, Robert (Autumn) Althouse, Alex Fogarty, Abigael Fogarty; great-grandchildren: Thea and Wade Althouse; cousin, Janice Trachsel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; cousins: Frances Miller and Carolyn Willy

After graduating High School Josephine went to work at State Farm before becoming the principal's secretary at ISU Metcalf School. She then met Delmar and went to work on the farm where she worked until retirement. For the last ten years she loved spending all her mornings with her friends at Denny's Donuts.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.