July 17, 1923 - March 16, 2023

KALAHEO, Hawaii — Josephine Octavio Douglass, 99, of Kalaheo, HI, passed away March 16, 2023, just four months short of her 100th birthday.

She was born in Kalaheo, HI, on July 17, 1923, at home, a daughter of Manuel and Mary Corregador Octavio. She was married for 61 years to Elmo Douglass, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2011.

She is survived by her son, James Douglass; her daughter, Mary Jo Douglass; a sister, Sylvia Yonalunas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Seraphin Octavio, Mary Ann Scott, Beatrice Almeida, Frank Octavio, and John Octavio.

Jo graduated from Kauai high school in 1941, and began her nursing career shortly after as a nurse's aide in Lihue. On December 7, 1941, she caught the last bus back to Lihue so she was available to help at the hospital, if needed. Shortly after Pearl Harbor was bombed, she began Nurse's Training at St. Frances Hospital in Honolulu. After graduation, she obtained a post graduate nursing degree in Cook County and later began working at Brokaw Hospital in Normal, IL. While working at Brokaw as the supervisor of surgery, she met the love of her life, Elmo Douglass, and they were married on October 5, 1949. While still working at Brokaw, Jo used her nursing background to help her friends and neighbors and she began volunteering as a Hospice nurse. When she retired to Kauai in 1981, she continued volunteering for Hospice work, and she also volunteered for the Red Cross after hurricane Iniki hit Kauai in 1992.

Jo was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomington, IL, for over 30 years, and when she retired to Kauai, she was active as a Sunday school teacher for adults and children for many years. She and Elmo worked tirelessly after Iniki nearly destroyed the Foreign Church in Waimea. She was the moderator, and Elmo was the financial secretary during the million dollar rebuilding of the church. Jo also oversaw the reorganization of the Christian Church, Hawaiian Church, and Foreign Church into the Waimea United Church of Christ in 1993. Jo continued to lead bible study until 2012, and worked hard to support her church family. She always made time to call and write to her church family.

Family was very important to Jo. She loved cooking for her family and made sure they felt loved. She loved hearing from her children and nieces and nephews and wanted to be an important part of each of their lives. She loved having visits from her family and friends and made everyone feel loved. Those lucky enough to know Jo could always count on cookies, mango bread, or avocados when they visited, and, of course, she was always quick to give encouragement, sometimes called lectures, on a variety of topics. Jo also believed in writing notes and letters, and she sent birthday cards and Christmas letters until only weeks before she passed away. Jo made an impact on many lives and she will be greatly missed by her family, church family, friends, and neighbors.

A private graveside service will take place in Illinois at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The American Red Cross or The Hospice Foundation of Kauai.