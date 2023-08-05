Aug. 14, 1923 - July 31, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Josephine L. "Jo" Theobald, 99, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Jo was born on August 14, 1923, in Bloomington, to Alfred and Jessie (Noland) Fagerburg. She married Dr. Paul Theobald on February 24, 1946, at First Baptist Church in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2013.

Surviving are her daughters: Paula J. (A.J.) Pyka of Vista, CA, and Rebecca L. Theobald of Tucson, AZ; daughter-in-law, Lori (Dave) Scott of Normal; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Peter G. Theobald; and siblings: Alfred, Vanita, Delmar, Noland, Pauly, and Frank.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Bloomington with Rev. Brian Hastings and Pastor Spence Gillespie officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday and also from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to AWANA at First Baptist Church in Bloomington or PEO.

To read an extended obituary or to leave online condolences for Jo's family, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.