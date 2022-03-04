GRIDLEY — Josephine L. (Defenbaugh) Theissen, 91, of Gridley, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her son's residence.

She was born on February 6, 1931 in Fairfield, IL, the daughter of Walter and Ellen (Robertson) Fritts. She was married to Dewey Defenbaugh, Sr. from 1947-1971. She was later married to Carlton Theissen from 1977-1983.

She worked for Owens Illinois Glass as a bottle inspector for 24-years. Josephine also worked for Stanhouse Restaurant, numerous house cleanings, babysitting of the young and old and volunteered many years at Spare & Share. She was a member of the VFW and Prairieview Church. Josephine enjoyed embroidering (mostly pillowcases for the entire family), word searches and watching the Game Show Network.

Josephine is survived by two daughters: Pat (Mick) Finck of Gridley, Mary (Felix) Franco of Streator; one son, Leonard (Charleen) Defenbaugh of Gridley; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Rena Belle McCormick, Karla (Vince, Sr.) Venturi; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; one son, Dewey, Jr.; siblings: Edith Burash, Goldie Chalfant, David Fritts and Dean Fritts.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Associate Pastor Grant Stauter will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Ancona Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will follow at Christ Community Church in Gridley.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in honor of Josephine may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice.