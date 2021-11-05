BLOOMINGTON — Josephine "Joann" Ann Busing, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:48 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Martin Healthcare Center at Westminster in Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, where visitation will begin one hour prior to services. The Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman will officiate. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Melvin Cemetery, Melvin, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

She was born June 24, 1932, in Anchor, daughter of George C. and Alma Ewald Karcher. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert W. Busing on November 8, 1952, in Melvin.

Surviving are her husband, Robert, of Bloomington; four children: Mike (Linda) Busing of Secor, Sandy (Mike) Osterbur of Tolono, David Busing of Carlsbad, CA, and Diane (Steve) Walker of Fenton, MO; and one sister, Doris Ryan of Normal. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Carrie (Adam) Dugan, Sara Busing, Eric Osterbur, Brian (Maggie) Schrock, Tracey (Greg) Schwartz, Adam (Anna) Osterbur and Haley Walker; and six great-grandchildren: Brody Osterbur, Marissa and Olivia Dugan, Arya and Cora Schrock and Everett Schwartz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Mary VanLandschoot.

Joann lived a glorious, but simple life; she was strong in her faith, and enjoyed flowers, gardening and the outdoors. Joann was a devoted wife to Robert, and she cherished her time with her family. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.