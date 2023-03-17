July 18, 1949 - March 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph Steven De Leonardis, 73, of Bloomington, IL and Buckeye, AZ, passed on March 3, 2023, in Goodyear, AZ.

He was born on July 18, 1949, in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Janet De Leonardis.

He married Susan Cielocha on June 21, 1974. She survives along with their three children: Scott (Sherri) De Leonardis, Bloomington, IL, Todd (Jen Hedges) De Leonardis, Henderson, NV, Nicole De Leonardis, Omaha, NE; three grandchildren: Hayden De Leonardis, Katelyn and Reiff Brunner; several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis De Leonardis.

He was a lifetime Banker in Central Illinois. He was a life long Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears fan. He loved to golf, read, and go fishing. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in June 2023. Donations can be made to The American Heart Association, The Diabetes Foundation, or The Kidney Foundation.