Aug. 16, 1986 - Dec. 16, 2022

EL PASO — Joseph Michael Edwards, 36, of El Paso, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1986 in Troy, AL, to Tracy Clark and adopted father William F. Edwards.

Surviving are his mother, Tracy Clark (Ed Watson) of Pekin; his father, William Edwards of El Paso; one sister, Mollie Hopson of Secor; four brothers: Andrew (Tiffany) Edwards of Lafayette, LA, William (Amber) Edwards of Deer Creek, Michael (LaDonna) Edwards of El Paso, Camden Cummins of East Peoria; grandmother, Ruth Webb on Olney, IL; 2nd cousin, Duane (Kelly) Webb of Congerville; and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph enjoyed fishing, camping, and canoeing. He loved the outdoors.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka. Pastor Rose Addo will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

Memorials may be made to his family.

