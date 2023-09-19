Feb. 13, 1933 - Sept. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph M. Zangerle, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, in Normal.

A private celebration of life will be held in Joseph's memory. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice or Plant-a-tree Gift at www.alivingtribute.org.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born February 13, 1933, in South Bend, IN, son of Joseph Matthew Sr. and Mildred Rose Krushanski Zangerle. He married Jeanette Rose Cvitkovich on August 28, 1954, at Notre Dame Cathedral in South Bend, IN.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanette, Normal; six children: Karen Zangerle and Amy (Bruce) Lane, both Bloomington, Steve (Margaret) Zangerle, Gridley, Margaret (Mike) Dickenson, Chattanooga, TN, John (Kelly) Zangerle, Dawsonville, GA, and Brian Zangerle, Nashville, TN. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Chris Zangerle.

He is a United States Army veteran.

Joseph completed his undergraduate degree in History at Notre Dame University in 1954. He was proud to have earned the prestigious Woodrow Wilson Award and complete his Master's Degree in History at the University of Pennsylvania. After his schooling the opportunity presented itself to work in management with State Farm Insurance Company, where he started working in Philadelphia. In 1965, he was transferred to Bloomington and when he retired in 1991, he was working out the Jacksonville (Florida) Regional Office.

He enjoyed spending his free time traveling with his wife and helping his children with home remodeling projects. Joseph also found time to enjoy his hobbies of stamp collecting and photography.