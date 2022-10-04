July 1, 1942 - Oct. 2, 2022

TOWANDA — Joseph "Joe" Mark, age 80, of Towanda, IL passed away at 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

His funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St, Normal, IL. Pastor Douglas R. Jackson and Pastor Sheldon Schearer will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon Friday, at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to Camp Assurance, Georgetown, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Joe was born July 1, 1942 in Macomb, IL the son of Victor Joseph and Gladys Opal (McCain) Mark. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Millikan on February 12, 1966 in Normal, IL. She survives.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents.

Joe was an Evangelist he graduated from Pillsbury Baptist College, Owatonna, MN and later graduated from Seminary at Tennessee Temple University, Chattanooga, TN. Joe was an Evangelist for over 53 years.

Joe had a great sense of humor and was an avid reader. He could not pass a Christian Book Store without buying a few books. But, the word that best describes Joe Mark is FAITHFUL. God called him at an early age to share the gospel and he did that for the rest of his life. He spent more time on the road than at home. As a result of his faithfulness, Joe will not be alone in Heaven. There are hundreds who accepted Jesus as Savior at his revivals because he was faithful to his calling.

When Joe took his last breath here, his next breath was in Heaven. What a wonderful reunion it was.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.