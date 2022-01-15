BLOOMINGTON — Joseph (Joe) Lee Frost, 86, passed away January 12, 2022, at his home in Bloomington, IL, where he lived with his grandson, Austin. This ended his extended battle with cancer.

He was born May 23, 1935, in Lytleville, IL, the son of Mamie and John Singleton Frost. He was the third of five siblings.

Joseph was employed for thirty-five years by the McLean County Highway Department. After his retirement, he continued work part-time for Bloomington township to work on snowplows and other equipment maintenance.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Jr. and Kim of Fithian, IL; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Todd Beecher of Wapella, IL; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Patricia Frost; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and dear friends.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his brothers: Ray, James, John; and sister, Joanne; one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.