Feb. 28, 1954 - May 25, 2023

GOODFIELD — Joseph "Joe" Edward Tanner, 69, of Goodfield, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

He was born February 28, 1954, in Peoria to Ben and Leona (Honegger) Tanner. He married Pamela Bogard on January 10, 2008, in Lincoln, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Tanner; children: Jodee (Tom) Bauman, Jesse (Leslie) Tanner and Jordan (Dawn) Tanner; three step-children: Brad Stewart (Mandy), Samantha Hyatt (Wes) and Lisa Green (John); his siblings: Lynn Hinnen, Judy Sauder (Mike), Benji Tanner (Mary), Mike Tanner (Cheryl), CJ "Jim" Tanner (Elaine), Mark Tanner (Dianna), Carol Radtke (Bob); 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Leona Tanner; brother, Samuel; sister, Kathy; brother-in-law, Milt Hinnen.

He worked for Hohulin Fence for 34 years before retiring. He was a 24-year member of the Deer Creek American Legion SAL Post 1276; member of Carpenters Local Union 237 for five years; and Iron Workers Union Local Union #112 member for 34 years.

He acquired his first smart phone in 2022 and quickly became an avid Facebooker. Mackinaw Joe was also known for his comical karaoke rendition of Ring of Fire. He was known for being a hard worker, for always being willing to help out and for giving his time to help the organizations and people that he cared about. He loved elk hunting in the mountains, spending his winters with his wife in South Padre Island, TX, and most of all spending time with all of his family.

A visitation was held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Funeral services was private. A Celebration of Life for Joe will be planned at the Deer Creek American Legion at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the St. Jude Runs.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.