Sept. 6, 1944 - Oct. 23, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph Glenn "Joe" Anderson, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bloomington with Rev. Brian Hastings and Fr. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating.

Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Glendale Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pekin. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project or the Sylvia Monti Anderson '66 Commissioned Coral Work Fund Honoring Delta Omicron at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Joe was born on September 6, 1944, in Pana, IL, to Joseph Marion and Mary Eileen Daugherty Anderson. He married Sylvia Monti on January 31, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin.

Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Sylvia Anderson of Bloomington; siblings: Margaret (David) Handyside of Watertown, WI, Cheryl (Joel) Miller of Clayton, MO, and Richard (Christine Tarant) Anderson of Dewey, IL. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bradley Earl Anderson.

Joe graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1967. He was employed with State Farm for over 40 years. During his career at State Farm he had positions in the departments of The Refector Publication, Convention and Travel, and Creative Services. He was a member at Lakeside Country Club and later at Crestwicke Country Club. Joe enjoyed reading, writing, golf, restoring cars, and traveling the world. He will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit, and creativity. Joe was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.