June 23, 1944 - Dec. 19, 2022

Joseph Frank Reinholz - dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend - passed away peacefully in St. Augustine, FL, on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Joe was born in Bloomington, IL, on June 23, 1944. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1962, before enlisting in the US Navy. He was stationed at RTC in Great Lakes, IL, and then at the NTS in San Diego, CA, where he trained in the field of dental technology. He then started his 30-plus year career as a dental technician and owner of Quality Ceramics Studio in Lake Forest, IL.

Joe found his true love, Pixie, (Susan Elaine Root) and they married on March 16, 1973. They welcomed their daughter, Lisa (Mark) Enderle, in 1975, and second daughter, Katy (Craig) Bost, in 1978.

Being a grandpa came naturally to Joe. All five grandkids (Taete, Tanner, Chloe, Tommie and Christian Joseph) adored his humor, his motorcycle and his hugs.

Joe was predeceased by his wife, Pixie; his parents, John and Edna Belle Reinholz; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Weber. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren, and sisters: Carol (Roger) Salch and Rosemary (Kenneth) Weber.

There will be a celebration of life on March 26, 2023, "somewhere on the Chattahoochee" where his cremains will be spread with his wife, Pixie.

Memorial contributions to Dementia Society of America in Joe's name would be appreciated. dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate.