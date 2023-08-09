Oct. 22, 1928 - Aug. 4, 2023

GRIDLEY — Joseph Francis Hayes, 94, long-time resident of Gridley, IL passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis, IL.

He was born October 22, 1928 in Bloomington, IL to Francis and Mary "Marie" (Connors) Hayes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bill and Jerry Hayes; sisters: Jane Merna and Mary Gilligan; and baby daughter, Florence. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose (Benedict) Hayes; sons: Steve of Moline IL and Tom (Rhonda) of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren: Hannah of New Orleans, LA and Will of Cleveland, OH.

Joe was a WWII Army Veteran and member of the VFW Post 6026 in El Paso. Joe worked faithfully as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office for 29 years retiring in 1992. He was known for helping out folks on his route as well as around town.

He was an avid NASCAR fan, and enjoyed playing cards and shuffleboard. He loved spending winters in Florida with Rose. Joe volunteered for The Red Cross, and Spare & Share Shoppe. He drove the school bus, as well as the Show Bus in McLean County.

Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso where a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2023. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.