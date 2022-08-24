Nov. 20, 1940 - Aug. 20, 2022

PONTIAC — Joseph F. Ruddy, 81, of Pontiac, passed away August 20, 2022, at 5:23 p.m. at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

Joe was born November 20, 1940, in Pontiac, IL, to Ralph and Marie (O'Mara) Ruddy. He married Mary A. Rafferty on September 7, 1974, in Pontiac. She passed away November 23, 2020.

Surviving are his children: Terry (Jan) Dunn of Pontiac, IL, Pat (Mike) Hutchison of Mattoon, IL, and Mary (Jerry) Blissett of Waynesville, IL; grandchildren: Shannon Folk, Erin (Chad) Grammer, Katie (Greg) Taylor, Ryan Dunn, Sean Dunn, Jacob Biehl, and Eric (Jessie) Biehl; 11 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog, Pepper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; brother, John Ruddy; sister, Patsy Ruddy; and his grandson, Robert "Robbie" Croft.

Joe was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Odell, IL. He served in the United States Army in Germany. Joe retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections and later he was a bartender at Bob and Ringo's in Pontiac.

Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, the VFW, the American Legion, and was a lifetime member of the Moose. Joe made many good friends across party lines as Livingston County Chairman of the Democratic Party. He attended the first inauguration of Bill Clinton in 1993, and was an avid Notre Dame fan, having been a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Joe also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Pontiac Rec Center for many years.

