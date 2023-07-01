Nov. 1, 1928 - June 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — The beloved Joseph F. Julian of Bloomington, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. The service immediately follows the visitation where Reverend Greg Nelson will be officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bloomington.

The son of Maurice and Marie (Campbell) Julian, Joe was born on November 1, 1928, weighing a whopping 13 lbs. Joe was always a family man and spent his early years with his beautiful wife Donna, who precedes him in death. They married on April 24, 1954. Together they had four children: Judy (Charles) Outlaw, Marc Julian, Jeff (Sibyl) Julian, and Brian Julian. Survivors also include his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his five siblings: Paul, Robert, Harold, Phillip Julian, and Ruth Hinshaw; and infant great-grandchild, Julian Walker.

Joe was a lifelong car fanatic and often spent his time working on various cars in the driveway. His career began at Julian Automotive alongside his dad and brothers, where his love for cars grew. He retired as a well-respected automotive machinist. He also enjoyed tending to the many fish that he had around his house. Joe was an avid Cardinals, Bears, and Bulls fan and passed his love for sports down to many generations. Often if a game was on, you'd find him sitting in his recliner watching.

There were so many memories made with Joe during his 94 years of life. His family remembers his routine 10:30 p.m. bowl of ice cream, perfectly buttered toast, love of blues music, and his favorite bud light - which he swore was the secret to his long life. Highlighting his week was his Wednesday night outings with his sons' playing darts, pool, and shuffleboard.

