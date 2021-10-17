LEROY — Joseph B. Toohill, 86, of LeRoy died Saturday morning at 12:34 a.m. (October 16, 2021) at his home after a long struggle with COPD.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20 at St. Mary's Church, Downs with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Wapella. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the church.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joe was born September 6, 1935 at home in Wapella, son of Patrick W. and Julia Marie Phelan Toohill. He married Rosemary Graf on November 18, 1961, at St. Mary's Church in Bloomington. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary next month.

Surviving is his wife, Rosemary Toohill, LeRoy; their children: Carl (Pam) Toohill, LeRoy; Mike (Kaye) Toohill, Bloomington; Mary (Mike Mallon) Toohill, Davenport, IA; Dan (Tristin) Toohill, Lane, IL; 12 grandchildren: Lyndi (Steve Shelton) Toohill; Taylor (Mary Schenkenfelder) Toohill; Katie and Drew Toohill; Becca, Beth and Ben Mallon; Haden Toohill, Addyson (Thomas) Cassinos, Adrian (Zeena) Toohill, Grayson and Destin Toohill; three great-grandsons: Abe Shelton; T.J. and Trenton Cassinos. Joe, one of ten children, is survived by three sisters: Theresa Harpenau, Alice Keeley and Anna Gordon; and five brothers: Ed (Frances) Toohill, Bill (Rita) Toohill, Pat Toohill, Frank (Becky) Toohill and John (Janet) Toohill; and many nieces and nephews. He was fun "Uncle Joe" to everyone and just another big kid with his grandkids.

His parents, sister Marie O'Brien and infant brother Paul preceded him in death.

Joe graduated from Wapella High School in 1954. From 1958-60 he was a proud U.S. Army Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division.

Joe was a lifelong farmer and he was proud to have planted 65 crops. He taught his family to care for the land. He loved every aspect of farming and he could fix anything. Joe also worked for 11 years at the IRS Distribution Center in Bloomington while farming. He treasured those years and the lifelong friends that he made. His life was faith, family and farming. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St Mary's Downs and LeRoy FFA Alumni Association.

Joe and Rosemary have been members of St. Mary's Church in Downs for 60 years. Joe was a faithful volunteer, including the Knights of Columbus, funeral dinners, fish frys, CCD instructor, BINGO caller and general handyman. Joe was also a volunteer for LeRoy FFA and McLean County 4-H. Joe and Rosemary enjoyed many happy vacations including six cruises, two trips to Hawaii and many family camping trip adventures.

Thank you to OSF Hospice over the last 3 months. Special thanks to Luci, Kourtney, Tomi, Joyce and Justin and all the staff involved in providing the most excellent care for Joe. And thanks to Father Dustin Schultz for his continued visits and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary at St. Mary's Church in Downs or LeRoy FFA Alumni.

