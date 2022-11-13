July 3, 1989—Nov. 10, 2022

EQUALITY — Joseph B. Riecks, of Equality, IL, passed away suddenly on November 10, 2022. Joseph was born in Champaign, IL, on July 3, 1989, to Gary and Mary (Murphy) Riecks. Joseph attended Gallatin County Schools.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Geraldine Riecks.

Joseph is survived by his parents, Gary and Mary; and daughter, Isabelle Riecks of Equality, IL; maternal grandmother, Gisele Murphy of Menifee, CA; brother, Bradley Murphy of Wamac, IL; sister, Samantha Riecks; and nephew, Andrew Riecks of Bloomington, IL.

Joseph will be cremated and a private family graveside service will be held.