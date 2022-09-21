Jan. 18, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Josefina Cordero, 94, of Bloomington, IL passed away at her residence and surrounded by her family on September 10, 2022. She was born January 18, 1928 to Carlos and Maria Cordero in Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Josefina was a dedicated humbled mother of five children (one girl and four boys). She loved poetry and worked as a Paralegal Assistant for the Law offices of Mendoza Palacios for 21 years. She loved poetry and enjoyed cooking, especially birthday cakes for her grandchildren, who were her favorite. Josefina indulged in making and snacking on her favorite treat, "mandocas".

Left to cherish Josefina's memory are her children: Juan Carlos Galue (Beatriz), Francisco Armando Galue (Encarnita), Enrique Jose Galue (Teofila), Maria Eugenia Martinez (Azdrubal), Gustavo Adolfo Galue (Migdalia); grandchildren: Asdrubal Antonio Martinez, Lorena Horncastle, Juan Jose Galue, Jennifer Galue, Juan Vicente Galue, Armando Javier Galue, Miguel Angel Galue, Jorge Alberto Galue, Maria Cecilia Galue, Cesar Enrique Galue, Gustavo Arturo Galue, Karenina Stanzione, Jose Alejandro Galue, Manuel Adolfo Galue; four great-grandsons; and six great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Maria Cordero.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL. A public visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Gardens Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bloomington, IL.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.