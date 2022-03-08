BLOOMINGTON — Joni S. Kessinger, age 62, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:05 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum, Bloomington IL. Pastor Rob Hany will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Lung Association.
Joni was born November 27, 1959, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Walter L. and Mary Marjorie Ahlers Sackett. She married Randy Kessinger on April 4, 2004, in Bloomington, IL. He survives.
Also surviving is her mother, Mary Dudgeon, Bloomington, IL; two daughters: Misty (Colby) Shafer, Bloomington IL, Renda Fitchhorn, Lincoln IL.
