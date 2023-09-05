EL CAJON, California — Jonathan Bruce Cashen, 58, died peacefully at his home in El Cajon, CA, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with his wife Michelle by his side.

He is survived by Michelle; his sons: Sam, Owen, Thomas (Stephanie), Johnathan; daughter, Tammi (Bashir); grandchildren: Aaiden, Jenna, Nathan, Ethan, Ayaana; grandson, Milo; his brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Robyn Cashen, and their children: Ben, Ethan , and Aaron; great-nephew, Jackson; and his tight group of friends.

Jonathan is the son of Valjean and Jane Cashen, who with his brother, Daniel, preceded him in death.

Jonathan graduated from University High School in 1983, and graduated from Illinois State University with a BA and an MA in History. He worked as a background investigator for top security clearances, and as a defense contractor spending time in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a life-long dedicated Green Bay Packer fan. He loved his family, friends, and his dogs without limit. His favorite word was "famiglia" - Italian for family.