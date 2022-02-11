NORMAL — Jonas Ray Hartzler, 47, passed away on Wednesday February 9, 2022, in Normal, IL. Jonas was born May 29, 1974 in Normal, IL, at BroMenn, the son of Ronald and Barbara Hartzler.

He is survived by his children: Savannah and Myles Hartzler of Mahomet; mother, Barbara "Bobby" Hartzler of Lexington and brother, Jason (Cindy Greskiwcz) Hartzler of Normal. He was preceded in death by his father.

Jonas was a 1992 graduate of Lexington Community High School and acquired a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale in 1996. He worked in computing and management with Caterpillar of Morton for over 20-years. Jonas was a believer in Christ and was involved at multiple churches during his life. He loved watching sports and was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Southern Illinois Salukis, and West Virginia Mountaineers. Jonas played in two rock bands, "Snake Road" in high school and "Nathan Jr" after college. He also was an avid The Andy Griffith Show watcher.

Jonas enjoyed the many friendships he built over the years with his vast range of personal interests. Jonas touched countless lives and will be missed by a multitude. Most of all, Jonas loved Savannah and Myles more than anything in the world.

His memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Carmody Flynn in Bloomington, with the Rev Maria Bonine officiating. Visitation will be held after services from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family, in which they will establish a memorial in Jonas' memory in the future.

